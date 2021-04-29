CAO of Nakusp resigns

Cheryl A. Martens is moving to Saskatchewan to be with family

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Nakusp has resigned.

Cheryl A. Martens said she is leaving the village to be with family in Saskatchewan, in particular a new grandchild. With COVID-19, Martens said it has been very difficult to visit. So to make it easier, she decided to move.

Martens became the CAO for Nakusp after resigning from the same position in Princeton in 2018. Her last day in office is May 14. A description for the job has been posted online.

The CAO of Revelstoke Dawn Low has also recently resigned. Low’s last day in the end of May.

Martens and Low are one of the few female CAOs in B.C.

Municipal Government