Municipal Elections are set for Oct. 15, 2022 (Black Press Media/File Photo)

Candidate list set for upcoming Nakusp civic election

The list is set for candidates running for mayor and council in the upcoming municipal election.

Tom Zeleznik ran unopposed and therefore automatically returns as mayor by acclamation.

There are seven candidates running for four available city council seats.

Coun. Aidan McLaren-Caux will seek another term on council, the only incumbent to run again.

Alongside the incumbent are six new candidates vying for a city council seat.

They are: Dolly (Dawn) Edwards, Mason Hough, Tina Knooihuizen, Jo Law, Andreea Myhal and Victoria Youmans.

The official campaign period begins on Sept. 17, when regulations for candidate and third-party expense limits must be followed.

The municipal election is Oct. 15. Arrow Lakes News will feature more about each candidate in the coming weeks before the election.

