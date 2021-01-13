Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s outgoing military commander sounds alarm over threat of xenophobia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a top priority in the military will be rooting out extremism

The outgoing commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is sounding the alarm over the re-emergence of xenophobia in Canada and elsewhere, describing it as a destabilizing force that has sparked many wars in the past.

Gen. Jonathan Vance made the comments in one of his final interviews as Canada’s chief of the defence staff before turning command of the military over to Vice-Admiral Art McDonald on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said one of McDonald’s top priorities in the job will be rooting extremism and systemic racism from the ranks of the military, which has been battered by revelations of some members’ links to right-wing groups.

Vance says he realized the military had a problem in July 2017, when several Royal Canadian Navy sailors who were members of the right-wing Proud Boys group were caught on video interrupting a Mi’kmaq ceremony in Halifax.

Vance says the incident coincided with a growing realization that xenophobia was on the rise and revealed gaps in how the Armed Forces deals with hate and racism.

While Vance says progress has been made in clamping down on such behaviour, he acknowledges more work will continue to be needed to ensure the Armed Forces reflects the values that Canadians expect.

ALSO READ: Canadian troops test positive for COVID-19 in Latvia, Kuwait

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed Forces

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump impeached for the second time, this time for ‘incitement of insurrection’
Next story
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

L-R: Ta’Kaiya Blaney, Sii-am Hamilton, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, backed by other Indigenous youth from over 30 different Nations on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in February and March, 2020. Photo: Mike Graeme. This photo originally appeared on TheNation.com.
Nelson photographer documents Indigenous and Black social movements

Mike Graeme wants to express solidarity, not privilege

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

(File photo)
Castlegar man facing drug trafficking charges after police find meth in vehicle

The man is also facing impaired driving charges

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health. IH said Wednesday afternoon four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

Most Read