CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

Five candidates vying to be MP of the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding: (Clockwise from top left) Ken Robertson, Liberal; Sean Taylor, the People’s Party of Canada; Tara Howse, Green; Helena Konanz, Conservative; Richard Cannings, NDP.

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST.

Below you can find our previous coverage of this election, including candidate bios and forums.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in the South Okanagan West Kootenay?

Videos:

Helena Konanz:

Richard Cannings:

Tara Howse:

Forums:

South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates spar over climate change

South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates square off at Penticton forum

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

