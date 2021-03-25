Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has reached a double-digit milestone, as 11 per cent of the country’s adult population is now at least partially protected from the virus.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, announced on Thursday that the country had surpassed the 10 per cent mark of residents over 18 who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Njoo added, however, that 11 per cent isn’t enough to stop the spread of the virus, and more transmissible variants continue to pose a “significant threat” as widespread protection is still not established.

Njoo said over 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada since the rollout began in mid-December.

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80, and 19 per cent of those aged 70 to 79 years have received at least one dose, Njoo said.

Nearly six million vaccines have been delivered across Canada, including more than 2.2 million in Ontario and 1.3 million in Quebec.

According to an online vaccine tracker from University of Saskatchewan student Noah Little, Canada administered an average of more than 136,000 doses per day from March 15 to 24.

READ MORE: Worrisome COVID-19 trends reported amid new vaccine supply concerns

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to U.S.
Next story
COVID hospitalization costs $23,000 per stay, four times as much as average: CIHI

Just Posted

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Rosa Friedich receives one of the COVID-19 vaccines from nurse Shannon Perger on Wednesday at Mary Hall in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
At Nelson’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, doses of hope

Approximately 150 people per day are receiving the vaccine in the city

Suzanne Lehbauer is the executive director of the Castlegar Hospice Society. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Hospice director wins Health Care Hero award

Suzanne Lehbauer recognized by Health Employers Association of B.C

Jeanne O’Shea receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Janice Hazlett. In Summerland, the vaccines are being distributed at the Summerland Curling Club. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Everyone 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at April 21-24 clinic in Nakusp

Appointments made over the phone will be required

Student Ellie Knox, sorting out ArtBoxes before delivery. Once all the components were packed and at-the-ready, each art box was left to sit in ‘quarantine’ for five days before it was delivered to the senior’s home. Photo: Submitted
Creating West Kootenay connections through art

A weaving-themed art box was delivered in the winter, a watercolour theme this month

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

GFI tournament coordinator and head umpire Steve Boutang fields questions from the press ahead of the last tournament in June 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Most Read