Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada has secured an additional 20 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Trudeau said Tuesday (Jan. 12) morning.

Canada had already secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots.

Speaking in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, the prime minister said today’s announcement means Canada will get 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year in a combination of Moderna and Pfizer shots, including enough doses to vaccine 20 million Canadians between mid-April and June. He said that Procurement Minister Anita Anand will be able to provide more details on the vaccine supply at a later press conferences.

The prime minister reaffirmed his promise that every Canadian who wants a COVID vaccine will be able get one by September. By March, Trudeau said that there are enough doses of both vaccines to fully vaccinate three million people.

Trudeau also announced that the U.S.-Canada border closure, in place since March last year, will be extended until Feb. 21.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus