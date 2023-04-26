Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry

Mendicino did not provide further details while announcing the program at a news conference

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Ottawa has taken its first step toward launching its firearms buyback program, beginning with industry.

Mendicino said at a news conference this morning that the government has signed a contract with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association to work with businesses and retailers that currently hold inventory prohibited under a May 2020 order-in-council.

The cabinet decision to ban about 1,500 models of firearms the government says are unfit for civilian use came in the wake of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the deadliest in modern Canadian history.

The association Mendicino named in his announcement tweeted during the minister’s remarks that it remains “skeptical” of this industry buyback program, citing concerns about a lack of implementation process.

Mendicino says the Liberal government will be transparent about the cost of the program, which is expected to begin later this year, but he did not provide further details at the announcement.

The second phase of the buyback program is expected to aim to target individual firearms owners, who currently have amnesty under an order that is set to expire in October.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

Federal Politicsguns

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors Grant Lawrence and Bob Williams discuss their new books
Next story
China tries to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine

Just Posted

Fern Sabo shows off a bucket with polystyrene pieces she picked out of a beach at Kokanee Creek Provincial Park on Earth Day. The use of Styrofoam to build docks has led to Kootenay Lake’s shores being littered by the material. Photo: Tyler Harper
On the shores of Kootenay Lake, beaches are littered with Styrofoam

The October 2022 shooting took place at the BC Emergency Health Services Ambulance Station in Trail, located past the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

(WildSafeBC)
WildSafeBC program back for 2023

Castlegar Search and Rescue assisted in a rescue off the Mel DeAnna Trail April 21. Photo: CSAR
Man rescued near Castlegar after resident hears cries for help from across the Columbia River