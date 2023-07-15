Campground shut down after cougar kills dog in Cultus Lake

Cougar also ‘displayed stalking behaviour towards people’ at Clear Creek Campground: Conservation Officer Service

Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed a pet on July 13, 2023. (Unsplash)

A campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed some pets Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on July 13 at the Clear Creek Campground.

“Conservation Officer Service (COS) received reports that a cougar had killed pets and displayed stalking behaviour towards people in the Clear Creek Campground area,” COS stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

Conservation officers were at the scene on Friday, July 14.

To ensure public safety, the campground was evacuated and BC Parks temporarily closed Clear Creek Campground on July 14. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the cougar was still at large.

It was unknown how many pets were killed, but witnesses claimed a dog was dead.

“Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation. Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and will assess when it is safe to re-open the campground.”

People in the area are reminded not to leave children or pets unattended, and to call 911 if they see a cougar in that location.

Reservation holders have been notified with full refunds being provided. When the area has been re-opened, those people will be notified, and online information updated.

