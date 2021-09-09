Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Kamloops and Boundary zone prohibitions eased as of Friday at noon

A reduced fire danger rating has sparked the allowance of campfires in the Kamloops and Boundary zones.

Therefore Okanagan residents are allowed to break out the marshmallows, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The ban has been in place since June 30.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of British Columbia,” the BC Wildfire Service said Sept. 9.

“Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.”

While campfires are allowed, category two and three open fire remain prohibited, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire defends lift of campfire ban in parts of province as summer subsides

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire banOkanagan

Previous story
Health minister says Kamloops ER waiting room death will be reviewed

Just Posted

Axis House Withdrawal Management offers short-term detox stays in Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar detox centre sees uptick in alcohol-related visits during pandemic

Two unknown males broke into the BC Liquor Store in Salmo in the early hours of Sept. 7. Salmo RCMP is looking for tips to identify the suspects responsible for the break and enter and theft of several bottles of alcohol. Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi/Unsplash
Police looking for tips into break-in and theft from Salmo liquor store

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC) latest COVID-19 map shows a rise in new cases in the West Kootenay in the week of Aug. 29 - Sept 4, compared to the previous week. New cases generally fell in the East Kootenay in the same period.
New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport