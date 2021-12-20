Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
High vaccination rate helped mitigate B.C. university COVID-19 spike: Dr. Henry
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

Photo: Google Street View
Castlegar RCMP looking for Secret Santa who sent the RCMP an envelope of cash

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
RCMP investigating after Nelson-Creston MLA verbally assaulted over vaccine policies

A screenshot of the man and woman who robbed a downtown Trail electronics store Dec. 9. Image: Submitted
Trail police looking for thieves who stole $17,000+ from downtown store

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson is the government’s special advisor on youth. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay youth join provincial leadership council