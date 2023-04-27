RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

UPDATE: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

The area around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza was closed off for more than two hours by police

Police say one man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chilliwack Thursday.

Multiple RCMP officers were called to the scene after reports came in of a man armed with a weapon at Salish Plaza in around 12:15 p.m. on April 27.

The suspect had been inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road before being taken into custody more than an hour later.

tw

“All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested without incident. No one was physically injured. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Streets all around the area had been blocked and RCMP officers were keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

“Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Const. Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.

Breaking NewschilliwackRCMP

 

RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

Just Posted

Nelson physician Dr. Kyle Merritt and nursing student Katherine Oldfield presented to Nelson City Council on April 25 about the health dangers of indoor cooking with natural gas. They represent the group Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health. Photo: Nelson City Council video screenshot
Health professionals warn Nelson council about the dangers of natural gas stoves

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Special avalanche warning issued for Western Canada

Image: RCMP logo
Fruitvale gunshot victim continues to recover; major crime unit involved

Nadine Tremblay (centre) is awarded 2023 Presenter of the Year by past recipients; Erin Kennedy (right), Vernon District Performing Arts Centre, 2022 Presenter of the Year; and Stephanie Fischer, 2019 Presenter of the Year, Capitol Theatre, Nelson. As executive and artistic director of the arts council, Tremblay programs all their events, manages the 721-seated Bailey Theatre, the arts council and a staff of 20. She applies for all grants, manages the money and projects, and works with community partners, boards of directors, Selkirk College (theatre landlords) and the regional district. Photo: Submitted
Trail theatre manager awarded ‘Presenter of the Year’