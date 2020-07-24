Matt Reeder is seen here with his daughter in a 2009 picture. Reeder was killed by Miles Halverson in downtown Nelson in 2018. Photo courtesy Ken Reeder

BREAKING: Miles Halverson sentenced 5 years for manslaughter

Halverson had plead guilty to the 2018 death of Matt Reeder in downtown Nelson

Miles Halverson was sentenced to five years and six months of jail time Friday after he plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder.

Halverson has been in custody since his arrest on June 5, 2018, when he kicked Reeder in the head in the middle of the day on Baker Street in Nelson. Reeder died 30 hours later in a Kelowna hospital.

Deducting time served, Halverson has two years and three months left on his sentence.

More to come.

BREAKING: Miles Halverson sentenced 5 years for manslaughter

Halverson had plead guilty to the 2018 death of Matt Reeder in downtown Nelson

