BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska, B.C. being assessed for tsunami risk

Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning

Emergency Management B.C. says a risk assessment for a tsunami in B.C. is underway following an earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska on Monday (Oct.19).

Details remain slim on exactly what areas of B.C. could be impacted. Officials say more information is expected shortly.

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake occurred roughly 88 kilometres south east of Sand Point within the past hour, registering at 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

A tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
