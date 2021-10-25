UPDATE: Police asking for dash-cam footage of highway crash near Castlegar

DriveBC reports the highway will reopen Monday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

DriveBC has posted the estimated time of reopening Highway 22 is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Photo: Times file

Update from BC Highway Patrol at 1 p.m.:

Trail RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 22 near China Creek on Monday, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Police report that upon arrival it was determined that a southbound Kia crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound Honda.

The driver of the Honda was seriously injured, taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, and later air-lifted to another medical centre.

The driver of the Kia was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles had only one occupant.

The RCMP is reporting that road and weather conditions did not contribute to the cause of this collision.

Highway 22 remains closed as BC Highway Patrol conducts a criminal collision investigation.

BC Highway Patrol has not ruled out speed and impairment as contributing factors on part of the driver of the southbound Kia.

BC Highway Patrol Nelson is heading the investigation with assistance from the collision analysis and reconstruction service.

Anyone with information regarding this head-on crash, including any dashboard camera video of any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250.354.5180.

Update from DriveBC at 2 p.m.:

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions.

Assessment in progress.

Detour not available.

Estimated time of re-opening is today at 5 p.m.

Update from DriveBC at 9:30 a.m.:

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Oct 25 at 1 p.m.

Update 8:56 a.m.:

According to Drive BC, Highway 22 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between China Creek Road and 200 Avenue, approximately three kilometres south of Castlegar.

Assessment is in progress. No detour is available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 22 near Genelle is closed to traffic this morning due to a motor vehicle collision.

Two first responders from Station 373 Genelle and seven firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the incident was listed as “under control.”

The highway will remained closed until further notice.

More info to come …



