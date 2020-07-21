Boaters are reminded to stay back at least 100 metres from the ferries. Photo: B.C. government

Boaters on Arrow Lakes reminded to stay back from cable ferries after close calls

Three or four boats were almost damaged over weekend near Arrow Parks Ferry

WaterBridge Ferries (WF) staff are reminding boaters to stay at least 100 metres away from their cable ferries following a number of close calls last weekend.

WF marine manger Marinus Goossen said three or four boats almost lost their outboard leg as they drove near the cable of the Arrow Park Ferry.

The cable connects both sides of Arrow Lakes approximately 22 kilometres south of Nakusp and is closer to the water surface as you drive closer to the ferry.

“Normal regulations are to stay at least 100 metres from any ferry and a cable’s reach for damage is substantially farther than a ferry like the M.V. Columbia on the Upper Arrow Lake ferry route,” said Goossen.

There is also a cable ferry operating on Arrow Lakes between Fauquier and Needles.

There are three things that can typically happen if a boat runs into a cable, said Goossen.

“The first thing that can happen is that the boat gets damages and the occupant gets injured. The second thing that happens is that the boat manages to get over the cable but the motors doesn’t, which could also injure the driver,” said Goossen.

“The last thing the can happen is that you cut across the line and you end up damaging the cable. If that happens, there’s significant downtime and costs now with the operation of the ferry.”

Boat traffic along the Arrow Lakes has been constant recently with tourists in the region, according to Goossen.

The Arrow Parks Ferry is one of three new ferries built by Nakusp-based WaterBridge Steel over the last few years.

READ MORE: Man sets out on 650-kilometre walk from Castlegar to raise awareness about schizophrenia

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scheer calls Liberals’ choice to give WE contract ‘corruption or incompetence’
Next story
‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Just Posted

Boaters on Arrow Lakes reminded to stay back from cable ferries after close calls

Three or four boats were almost damaged over weekend near Arrow Parks Ferry

Sentencing begins for man guilty of manslaughter in Nelson death

Miles Halverson killed Matt Reeder in 2018

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

RCMP have confirmed the stabbing happened on July 19 near the East Trail park

UPDATED: Abbotsford officer not expected to survive assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted Thursday on Baker Street

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Most Read