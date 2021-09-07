Big jump in B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations over long weekend

New and active cases start to decline as schools reopen

Schools reopened for in-person learning across B.C. Tuesday, with masks required for staff and students in grade four and up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases declined below 600 over the weekend, but there were 15 more deaths recorded and the number of people in hospital climbed sharply as schools resumed in-person learning on Tuesday.

B.C. public health teams reported 695 new cases on Saturday, 634 on Sunday, 563 on Labour Day and 533 more Tuesday, Sept. 7

There are 255 people in hospital with COVID-19 related conditions as of Sept. 7, up by 40 since Friday, and 126 of those patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight since Friday.

There were three new health care facility outbreaks declared over the four days, at Joseph Creek Village senior home in Cranbrook, the Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Louis Brier Home and Hospital in Vancouver.

Of the 15 deaths recorded over four days, four were in the Island Health region, three in Fraser Health, six in Interior Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

Of the 2,425 new cases Sept. 4 to 7, new and active cases by region are:

• 705 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,530 active

• 368 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,010 active

• 838 new cases in Interior Health, 1,714 active

• 312 new cases in Northern Health, 703 active

• 202 new cases in Island Health, 501 active

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

