A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

Biden throws shade at Trudeau and Putin

U.S. president gave PM same aviator sunglasses as official summit gift as he gave Russian leader

President Joe Biden gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same pair of aviator sunglasses last year he presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin a few months earlier at a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The U.S. president, who is frequently photographed wearing aviator sunglasses, gave the 23-karat gold-framed pair to Trudeau at the Three Amigos North American leaders’ summit in November in a box stamped with the White House insignia.

Andrew Sabl, professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said giving the same gift to Trudeau, his closest ally, and Putin, arguably his greatest adversary on the world stage, was “awkward” for Biden, but probably the fault of the White House protocol team.

Trudeau declared the aviator glasses, worth around US$300, in the official registry of MPs’ gifts, along with a watch the U.S. president gave him at the summit.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for a response.

The polarized glasses were custom made by Randolph engineering, which supplies aviator shades to America’s air force and navy pilots.

Biden gave the same pair of polarized aviator shades to Olivia Rodrigo, star of “High School Musical,” when she visited the White House last summer.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Joe BidenJustin TrudeauPutin

Previous story
B.C. substitute teachers who catch COVID not eligible for sick day pay
Next story
West Kootenay trail projects receive Columbia Basin Trust grants

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
204 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
COVID outbreak declared at Trail’s Poplar Ridge care home

Flames climb into the early morning darkness as tire shop burns east of Grand Forks Thursday, Jan. 27. Photo: Submitted
Arson suspected in Thursday morning fire that destroyed Grand Forks-area business

Heather Lyon (centre) celebrates with her family after cutting the ribbon on Lyon’s Bluff, a new trail first conceived of by Don Lyon in 2009 that opened on Sept. 25, 2021. A new Columbia Basin Trust grant will help complete the trail’s construction. Photo: Tyler Harper
West Kootenay trail projects receive Columbia Basin Trust grants