Betty Anne Marino joins Columbia Basin Trust Board

The Columbia Basin Trust is saying goodbye to one board member and welcoming another.

Betty Anne Marino, a nominee of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, joins the Board effective January 1, 2022 and will succeed Murray McConnachie whose term comes to an end on December 31, 2021.

Marino’s family’s history in the Kootenays dates back to the 1800s. She was born and raised in Trail and is currently living in Warfield.

Marino is an executive coach and has provided leadership across a wide spectrum of community engagement, health care, corporate and volunteer initiatives. She has been involved in major fundraising campaigns and various community enhancing projects, marketing strategies and engagement programs.

“Betty Anne has a solid background of aiding people in the region through her work and volunteer experiences, and I look forward to seeing how she applies her skills to supporting the efforts of Columbia Basin Trust,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “I also wish to thank Murray McConnachie for his dedication to his community and the region, and in helping the Trust make a difference in the Columbia Basin.”

“It is always a bittersweet time when our Board membership changes; we have the hard task of saying goodbye to people who have had such significant impact on the organization, along with the wonderful experience of welcoming new directors to our team,” said Trust Board Chair Jocelyn Carver. “We thank Murray for his commitment to helping the people, communities and organizations of the Basin—and welcome Betty Anne, who will make a valuable addition to this Board.”

Reappointed to the board were Carol andrews (Castlegar), Don McCormick (Kimberley) and Bill van Yzerloo (Castlegar).

The Trust is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors. The five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC appoints the remaining six directors. All directors must reside in the Basin.

