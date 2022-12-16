Bear cub rescued in New Denver dies at animal shelter

This bear cub in New Denver died after it was relocated to a wildlife shelter in Smithers. Photo: Submitted

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

A little bear that was rescued in New Denver last month died soon after arriving at a wildlife sanctuary in Smithers.

“With sadness we have to share that the New Denver bear has passed away,” announced a Facebook post from the Northern Lights Wildlife Society last week. “We are honoured to have been able to make his last days pain-free, warm and giving him a feeling of being cared for.”

The tiny bear – it was yearling, but weighed only about 40 pounds at capture – was trapped in New Denver on Nov. 27 after hanging around town a few days.

A local resident who watches out for problem bears in the community thought it might be an orphan, whose mother and sibling were killed on the highway north of New Denver during the summer.

The bear was trapped by trained local volunteers, and then shipped to the wildlife society’s rescue operation in Smithers. The rehabilitation facility has been rescuing injured or orphaned young wildlife since 1989, releasing them back in the wild whenever possible.

There was no word on why the small bear died after arriving at the centre, and no response from the Northern Lights Wildlife Society to our requests for information.

