Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials
Next story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

Sunday was a mix of sun and clouds in the Trail area. Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning at noon. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Prolonged rainfall called for the West Kootenay

Selkirk College has acquired the Greater Trail Community and Arts Centre for $1 from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, thereby establishing the Trail campus as a permanent locale. Photo: Times file
Selkirk College acquires Trail campus, more courses in the works

Helene Dostaler, chairperson of the Slocan Valley Rail Trail Society stands by the signage of their new lend-a-leash program. Currently, leashes are available to borrow at the Crescent Valley, Passmore and Winlaw Trailheads. Photo: Submitted
Slocan Valley Rail Trail introduces lend-a-leash program

Jim Holyoak’s exhibition will be at the Kootenay Gallery of Art this summer. “Monstrous Array” image: Submitted
Jim Holyoak ‘monster’ exhibition opening at Kootenay Gallery of Art in Castlegar