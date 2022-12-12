BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries gears up for the holiday season with more than 150 extra sailings

110 sailings added between Vancouver, Victoria

BC Ferries is adding more than 150 extra sailings this holiday season.

Between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, BC Ferries is adding 110 sailings between the mainland and North Saanich (Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay), 35 between Vancouver and Nanaimo (Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay) and six between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

BC Ferries is also adding extra sailings between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, but it didn’t specify how many.

With the holidays looming, BC Ferries expects more than 680,000 passengers and 270,00 vehicles.

Typically, the ferry provider said, the most popular time to travel prior to Christmas Day is Dec. 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horsehoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular travel days after Christmas Day are Dec. 26 and 27.

Mid-week, early morning or late evening sailings are traditionally not as busy and BC Ferries recommends travelling at these times if pre-bookings are sold out. BC Ferries is also reminding travellers that parking lots at major terminals fill up quickly at peak travel times.

While it expects main routes to be busy at popular times, BC Ferries is also reminding travellers that some schedules will be reduced on some routes due to traditionally low demand on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. BC Ferries recommends travellers check schedules online while making holiday plans.

For more on conditions and schedules, go to bcferries.com or follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries warns of route changes, longer passage as Coastal Celebration skips Active Pass

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySaanich Peninsula

Previous story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years
Next story
$100K award being offered in relation to attack on B.C. Coastal GasLink camp

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Times
Heavy snow called for West Kootenay Saturday

Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Facebook fails to respond to disappearance of City of Castlegar’s Facebook page

The Mobil station on Lakeside Drive in Nelson, along with other gas stations in the province, has some of the highest gas prices in the province. The station’s owner says the prices are set by his company’s head office, not by him. Photo: Tyler Harper
Gas prices in Nelson are ‘a license to print money’ expert says

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy hugs Premier David Eby during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conroy brings rural perspective to B.C.’s bottom line, may expand speculation tax