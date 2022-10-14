Columbia Basin Trust’s new Business SMART Grants to help businesses address climate change. CBT file

Basin businesses eligible for support to address changing climate

A new Trust program offers grants, advisor support

A new program announced by the Columbia Basin Trust will help small to medium sized basin businesses to adapt infrastructure or operations to cope with climate change.

The Business SMART Grants (Sustainable mitigation, adaptation and resilience) will be available through January 18, 2023 to businesses in a range of sectors — including agriculture retail and manufacturing, with two to 50 employees and annual revenues of at least $75,000. Funds will help enhance or transform operations or infrastructure. Projects must reduce greenhouse gases, help the business adapt or become more resilient to the effects of a changing climate, or make it more energy efficient.

“Local governments, non-profits and First Nations have shown great success in becoming more climate resilient and energy-friendly with Trust support, from reducing the risks of wildfires to generating alternative energy at community-purpose buildings to making affordable rental housing more energy efficient,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust. “In our drive to address both climate resilience and business renewal, we’re pleased to introduce this program that will help businesses realize important projects so that they, too, can face the future responsibly and with confidence.”

Businesses are encouraged to apply now to get the support of an advisor. Up to 50 per cent of project costs can be covered to total CBT funding of $100,000.

Contact businessSMART@ourtrust.org or 1.800.505.8998 or learn more at ourtrust.org/bsmart.

