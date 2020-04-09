B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

The province has unveiled $5 million in funding to expand virtual mental health supports for those struggling through the uncertainty and stress of the ongoing pandemic.

“If you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or disconnected because of COVID-19, I want you to know that you are not alone,” said Premier John Horgan during a news conference on Thursday (April 9).

The province will be working with a number of mental health organizations, including Foundry Youth Centres, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Psychological Association to roll out online programs for mental health through the province’s BounceBack program and expanding access to no- and low-cost community counselling programs, including those that serve immigrant and refugee populations.

Anyone will soon be able to access mental health counseling through the BounceBack program without a referral from a doctor.

Online services will also be made available for youth aged 12 to 24 by making FoundryBC services available through voice, video and chat calls.

Meanwhile, existing services will be scaled up rapidly to meet increased need while new services will go live on April 20.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Coronavirus

