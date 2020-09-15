FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks before Premier John Horgan announces a new hospital would be built in Surrey, B.C., on Monday December 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

The province is launching 22 new primary care networks across 13 regions to provide health care for British Columbians who do not have family doctors.

The networks will cost $78.54 million, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Primary care networks are clinical networks of providers in a geographic area where patients receive expanded, comprehensive care and improved access to primary care.

“Primary care networks will become the backbone of team-based care in B.C.,” Dix said.

“The idea is that we’re not just adding health professionals… we need to work together to give patients the care they need.”

There are currently 17 existing primary care networks in B.C. The 22 new ones have so far hired 270 health-care workers including doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and allied health professionals.

The networks will provide culturally safe services through Indigenous support coaches.

The list of new primary care networks include Comox, south Vancouver Island, White Rock/South Surrey, Central Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and the East Kootenays. They will include urgent and primary care centres as well as community health centres, integrated with existing clinics.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar
Next story
‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

Just Posted

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

RDCK reduces number of homes under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire

129 homes in the vicinity of the fire are no longer under an evacuation alert

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Slocan Community Library set to reopen to public

Only three library members will be allowed inside at one time

UPDATE: West Kootenay air pollution 12 times safe level

Levels reached 20 times the safe level over the weekend

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

Kootenay Regional Districts win 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

The award recognizes the Accelerate Kootenays project

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read