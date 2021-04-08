B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continued a steep upward climb Thursday, with 1,293 new cases and an increase in people in hospital.

That’s a one-day record for the province, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest results may be adjusted after an issue with province-wide reporting in the past 24 hours. Henry reported that there are 336 people currently in hospital, 101 in intensive care and two additional deaths as of April 8.

The infection rate province-wide has been accelerating in recent days. B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases topped 1,000 for the first time March 31 with 1,031 new confirmed tests, followed by 1,018 on April 2, 1,072 on April 3, 999 on Easter Sunday, 890 on Monday, 1,068 on Tuesday and 997 on Wednesday.

more to come…

