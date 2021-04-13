Tenshi Seafood Ltd., which owns a seafood processing plant based out of Richmond, has been fined for obstructing a routine DFO inspection. (Google Maps)

Tenshi Seafood Ltd., which owns a seafood processing plant based out of Richmond, has been fined for obstructing a routine DFO inspection. (Google Maps)

B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

A Richmond seafood factory and commercial fisherman have been slapped with $110,000 in fines after attempting to hide evidence during a routine inspection.

Co-owner Desi Liu of Tenshi Seafood went as far as to eat a receipt during a routine inspection by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the agency said in a statement Tuesday (April 13).

Not only that but also on Sept. 8, 2018, DFO officers witnessed an unidentified man run from the processing plant into a car with “what looked like a crab crate in the back.”

An officer who went inside the facility was ignored by an owner and staff members, who “obstructed the fishery officer from conducting an inspection,” stated the DFO.

Several undersized crabs were also found discarded inside the building, it added, to which no necessary paperwork was provided.

READ MORE: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay (VIDEO)

A receipt from the company’s most recent sale – also requested at the time by a DFO officer – was then ingested and destroyed by Liu.

Tenshi Seafood Ltd. and Liu were found guilty of violating the Fisheries Act in a Richmond Provincial Court on March 4.

The company was fined $75,000. Liu was ordered to pay $25,000.

As part of the ruling, the company was also ordered to publish a letter – addressed to all of its customers – setting out the facts relating to the offences it was found guilty of.

Commercial fisherman Thuong Nguyen, a supplier, was also found guilty in provincial court for charges stemming from the Sept. 2018 inspection.

Nguyen was fined $10,000.

RELATED: 3 banned from fishing, licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CourtDFOfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Just Posted

Giant prize-winning pumpkins and squash are standard fare at the Pass Creek Fall Fair. Photo: Betsy Kline
Pass Creek Fall Fair cancelled for 2021

Event cancelled for second time

Police are advising of a scam actively happening in the Kootenay Boundary, one that involves a person trying to sell the victim gold for cash. Problem is, the gold is fake. Photo: Matt Flores on Unsplash
Fake gold scam re-surfaces in the Kootenay Boundary

Victims are approached in high-traffic areas by someone claiming to need emergency cash

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Interior Health announces 89 cases of COVID-19 in the region

Currently, there are 900 active cases in the region

Kalesnikoff Lumber will be providing materials for a 21-storey apartment building in Vancouver. Rendering: Henriquez Partners Architects
Kalesnikoff supplying mass timber for several major projects

The West Kootenay lumber company will be making the products at South Slocan facility

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

St. Joseph School Grade 2 student Zoey Kenny watches as Christopher Yates shows her how to string a new drum using hide from his own cows. Photo: Tyler Harper
VIDEO: With good intentions, Nelson school builds Métis drum

The St. Joseph School project is directed by parent Christopher Yates

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
PHAC receives first report of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. urges people to stay in their neighbourhoods, discourages out-of-household meet-ups

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there should be no travel, even to the next city over

Most Read