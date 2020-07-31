Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming outline B.C.’s plan for reopening schools in September, B.C. legislature, July 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, heading into a long weekend with public health officials renewing their warnings to stay safe as summer activities and rising coronavirus infections continue.

Case numbers have climbed in recent days, with the total for July 31 topping the 41 new cases reported July 29. There has been a cluster in the Okanagan after a series of infection events related to parties around Kelowna. Interior Health is keeping a list of potential exposure sites, including resorts, a spin studio, restaurants and bars identified this month.

more to come…

