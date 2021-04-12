UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is back up after maintenance on Monday (April 12) morning.

A person attempting to book in Fraser Health said that they were unable to book through the website or by phone prior to 8 a.m., with the agent on the line telling them to try again in a couple hours.

B.C. is currently registering people ages 60 and up for the vaccine. Once a person is registered, they will be informed when they become eligible for a vaccine and can book online or by phone.

The province said that there were issues with overnight maintenance that bled into the morning but that the issue was resolved by 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines