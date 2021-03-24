Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

B.C.’s rise in COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday with 716 more cases, three deaths and 303 people in hospital around the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned this week that infections have begun creeping up for a third time in the year-long pandemic, partly because of the spread of three variant strains that are being tracked in B.C.

The number of people in hospital has crept up over 300 in recent days as infections rose, with 556 cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 to Monday and another 682 on Tuesday.

“Since we last reported, we have had 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 383 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 21 in the Island Health region, 38 in the Interior Health region, 42 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” Dix and Henry said in a statement March 24.

“There have been 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,581 cases. Of the total cases, 148 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 1,397 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 44 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 140 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

“To date, 582,634 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,180 of which are second doses. Vaccine appointment bookings are now open for people 76 or older, and Indigenous peoples over 55.”

RELATED: Hard-hit hospitality companies help with mass vaccination

RELATED: In-person outdoor religious services allowed in B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July
Next story
Indigenous UBC professor appointed to prestigious United Nations position

Just Posted

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Jeanne O’Shea receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Janice Hazlett. In Summerland, the vaccines are being distributed at the Summerland Curling Club. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Everyone 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at April 21-24 clinic in Nakusp

Appointments made over the phone will be required

Student Ellie Knox, sorting out ArtBoxes before delivery. Once all the components were packed and at-the-ready, each art box was left to sit in ‘quarantine’ for five days before it was delivered to the senior’s home. Photo: Submitted
Creating West Kootenay connections through art

A weaving-themed art box was delivered in the winter, a watercolour theme this month

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

GFI tournament coordinator and head umpire Steve Boutang fields questions from the press ahead of the last tournament in June 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Most Read