B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

Dr. Réka Gustafson said the weekend pandemic results, the first since last fall below 200 a day, mean B.C. is on “a good path” to reopen province-wide travel and other activities on June 15 as planned in the province’s restart plan.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

more to come…

