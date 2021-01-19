B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reported another 465 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a steady week of infection results and hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The Jan. 19 total includes 83 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 in Fraser Health, 21 in Island Health, 61 in Interior Health, 32 in the Northern Health region and six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada. There are 329 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 70 in intensive care.

There were 12 more deaths reported, for a total of 1,090 since the pandemic began early last year.

more to come…

