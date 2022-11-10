Penticton Search and Rescue responded with a dozen volunteers including two ground units and later their air operations team to assist in the rescue of a road grader who spent the night trapped near Chute Lake. (PENSAR)

B.C. road worker spends night down 80-foot embankment; airlifted to hospital

Penticton Search and Rescue had to airlift the victim suffering from severe exposure

Penticton Search and Rescue and RCMP were called in to help a road maintenance employee who had spent the night down an 80-foot embankment. The victim suffered severe exposure while outside, off Chute Lake Road area, near Naramata Wednesday morning.

PENSAR was able to airlift the person out of the steep terrain but their condition at this time is not known, said Randy Brown, search and rescue manager.

Penticton Search and Rescue were called out by Penticton RCMP at 7:20 a.m. (Nov. 9) after a road maintenance employee was reported missing in the Chute Lake area.

It was reported that a missing person had been operating a grader on Chute Lake Road and had not been heard from since 1-10 p.m. the previous evening.

PENSAR responded with a dozen volunteers which included two ground units. An air operations team was later called in to assist in the rescue.

Police located tracks off the roadway and found the victim 80 feet down an embankment.

SAR members began performing emergency medical aid for exposure. The victim was evacuated from the scene by helicopter due to their serious condition and steep terrain.

The patient was taken to Penticton hospital for treatment.

