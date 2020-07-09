B.C. residents can go to the Royal BC Museum for half price this summer

Residents can experience the Royal BC Museum for half the cost this summer as the province seeks to encourage local tourism.

While visiting the museum with her family, the province’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare announced half-price admission through Sept. 7.

“Now that we’re into phase three, I am encouraging British Columbians to explore the sights and attractions our province has to offer,” Beare said. “To give people a safe, affordable, family-centred experience, we’re providing half-price entry to the Royal BC Museum all summer.”

Beare said she was impressed with the safety measures in place at the museum for visitors.

Since reopening in June, the museum has operated under revised hours while closing to the public on Wednesdays to allow for an extra day for cleaning and care without visitors in the galleries.

The hour of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for seniors, vulnerable people and first responders. During all other hours visitor numbers are limited and visitors must book admission with a specific entry time to avoid crowds and lines.

Information and ticketing desks are protected by dividers to follow physical distancing guidelines and information about physical distancing is posted as well as signs and directions for new visitor pathways through the museum. Touch screens and other interactives are modified as the museum looks at new ways to provide interactive experiences.

The museum has employed enhanced cleaning measures of high-touch areas and other spots such as washrooms. Ventilation systems are turned up to move more air and hand sanitizer is available in public areas.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors back as we continue to reopen in stages in the coming months,” said Jack Lohman, Royal BC Museum chief executive. “As British Columbians explore their province this summer, they can feel confident the Royal BC Museum will provide them with an engaging, safe museum experience.”

As of June 19, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit and Natural History gallery are open. On Aug. 1, the First Peoples gallery opens and on Sept. 7, the full museum including the Becoming BC gallery will open.

Since June 19, more than 3,500 people have visited the museum according to the province.

Imax Victoria, located in the Royal BC Museum, reopened on July 3 with capacity reduced to 50 people and show times adapted to allow for rigorous cleaning.

