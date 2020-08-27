B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

B.C. is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday (Aug. 27).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,372, while B.C.’s death toll is now at 204. The new death is of a long-term care resident is Fraser Health.

There are 906 people currently recovering from COVID-19. Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in ICU. An additional 2,810 people are being monitored by public health due to possible exposure to the virus.

A new community outbreak has been identified at a water treatment plant construction site near Elkford, B.C., in Interior Health.

The province is also beginning to report suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which Henry said is “associated in some parts of the world with COVID-19.”

There have been eight suspected cases in children in B.C. They are dubbed as suspected cases because none of the children tested positive for COVID-19, had antibodies from the virus or had any possible exposure. Two children had to be admitted to intensive care but all have recovered.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control also released city-level data for total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Henry said there are now enough cases that privacy is no longer a concern at that level. The data lists cases per 100,000 in each local health area. In some places, like the Lower Mainland, this results in city level data. However, for more rural areas of the province such as the Peace River area, the local health area covers a broader swathe.

Rates of COVID-19 appear highest in cities such as Surrey and Abbotsford, at 521 and 454 per 100,000, respectively, to areas like Fort Nelson, which has had just one case.

READ MORE: Pandemic has brought Canada together, pushed Americans apart, poll suggests

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Just Posted

Nakusp Hot Springs lost 22% in revenue when comparing July 2019 and July 2020

The number of visitors also dropped by 46% when comparing the two months

SD 10 releases back-to-school plan for students and staff

Here’s everything you need to know about returning to school on Sept. 10

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Former paralympian embarks on bike trip across British Columbia

Nathan Clement hopes the trip will inspire others with disabilities to follow their dreams

All-candidates virtual forum announced for SD 10 byelection

The forum will take place on Aug. 31 and will feature all four candidates running

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

Most Read