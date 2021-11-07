FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $,1300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos at deadly production where 8 died
Next story
‘It’s going to be crazy’: Snowbirds at campground eager for U.S. border reopening

Just Posted

Freshwater variety of kokanee salmon. Local governments are lobbying the province and federal government to do more to protect local fish stocks. File photo
West Kootenay municipalities to lobby upper levels of government over plight of fish stocks

Jessica Kluckert (seen here with her partner Devin Wescott) is facing a long recovery after a head-on collision Oct. 25. Photo: Submitted
Victim in head-on collision near Genelle facing long recovery

This group of about 20 nurses and doctors, all members of the group Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health, met in front of Nelson City Hall in a demonstration to urge governments for action on climate change and environmental degradation on Nov. 4. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson doctors and nurses demonstrate for climate action

A new report shows residents need to be making more than minimum wage to afford to live in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Hourly wage required to live in Nelson rises to $19.56: report