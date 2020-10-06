People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Health officials reported 102 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday (Oct. 6).

That brings the province’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9,841, while the death toll is now at 244. There are 1,384 active cases and 3,089 people under public health monitoring. Of the 71 people in hospital with the virus, 16 are in ICU.

The province has not had any new community or health-care facility outbreaks.

In their joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said the curve was flattening once again in B.C.

“People are doing the right thing and, as evidenced by the latest modelling data, individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19,” health officials said.

“Public health measures are a part of our ‘new normal.’ As a result, we are starting to flatten our curve once again.”

READ MORE: COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

READ MORE: 59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low
Next story
UPDATE: Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Fraser Valley property

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp to spend $20,000 on design of new water tank

The new tank is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Six candidates running in Kootenay West riding

The Kootenay West riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Slocan, New Denver and Nakusp

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Most Read