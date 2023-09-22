UPDATE: 1 RCMP officer killed, another injured in Coquitlam

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP are on scene of an ongoing police incident Friday morning (Sept. 22). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Coquitlam RCMP officer was killed and a Maple Ridge RCMP officer was injured in the line of duty Friday (Sept. 22).

Cops for Cancer team confirmed the death in an email Friday, saying that its Tour de Valley and Tour de Coast closing ceremonies were cancelled in light of the news.

Premier David Eby told reporters at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Friday that Coquitlam RCMP was involved in a “critical incident.” Eby said he’d just received a briefing from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and his team.

“At this point we’re not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there’s not a further threat to public safety.”

He added RCMP “expect to be in a position … to share more details soon.”

At the time, Eby wouldn’t confirm any details on deaths or injuries.

Coquitlam RCMP posted to social media Friday morning that due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive is closed between Pinetree Way and High Street. Coquitlam RCMP were asking the public to avoid the area.

Witness Carley Hodges said she saw one officer being taken out of a building on a stretcher while getting chest compressions, and a second officer was bleeding from the leg with a tourniquet above it.

Hodges says she saw a man in handcuffs and described a frantic scene, with “tons of police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks coming in.”

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart confirmed that officers had been injured by says he can’t share details.

Stewart said there were moments of chaos in the city’s downtown core this morning.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services for further information.

– With files from tthe Canadian Press

🚨Road Closure🚨 Due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive has been closed between Pinetree Way to High Street. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/3q4Kpp69mC — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) September 22, 2023

PoliceRCMP