B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Premier John Horgan booked to get AstraZeneca shot Friday

‘Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now,’ he said

B.C.’s premier is expected to roll up his sleeve Friday to get a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, one that has been the subject of controversy for reported blood clot issues.

John Horgan shared the news Thursday in a tweet:

“I’ll be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy tomorrow,” he announced. “Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now.”

The premier is showing no hesitancy about getting a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, even as Canada reported its first blood clot in Quebec a few days ago.

The woman affected, whose age was not immediately disclosed, is said to be recovering at home. Health Canada released a statement, promising this type of adverse event is “very rare.”

The public health agency said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential health risks.

READ MORE: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

B.C. paused the planned use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for frontline priority workers following a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization not to use it on people under the age of 55.

The vaccine supply was redirected to pharmacies, which is offering a dose of the vaccine to people aged 55 and older at more than 600 locations in B.C.

RELATED: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s


