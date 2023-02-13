Police warn of romance scams used by fraudsters in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day that can leave victims out of money and with a broken heart. (Stock photo)

Police warn of romance scams used by fraudsters in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day that can leave victims out of money and with a broken heart. (Stock photo)

B.C. police warn ‘romance scams’ can trick victims into relationships and out of money

Fraudsters may send seemingly innocent and random messages as first step, say RCMP

Fraudsters like to break hearts, police say, even around Valentine’s Day.

According to an RCMP release, scammers push romance scams onto unsuspecting victims – often in the days leading up to Feb. 14 – that can cause many to lose significant amounts of money and heartache in the process.

While social media pictures are often used to lure victims, either to portray themselves, their family or pets, the release noted that a new twist to the scam involves randomly received message by the victim that may read “where have you been” or “where are you” in order to strike up a conversation and build a relationship.

“The purpose of the scam is to foster a sense of trust so that in the near future the fraudster can ask their victim for money and they willingly oblige,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Reasons money may be requested include a personal or family emergency, a claim to have no access to money, or unexpected business, legal or travel fees.

The release also noted red flags to be aware of include if someone professes their love before meeting in-person, if attempts to meet up in-person are routinely cancelled, or if the profile seems “too perfect.” People can protect themselves from potential scammers by not accepting friend requests from people they don’t know and by never sending money to someone they haven’t met in person.

Those that believe they may be a victim can report fraud online at centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm, by calling local police or reaching the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

READ MORE: Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence

READ MORE: Romance scams have cost Surrey victims $1.3 million so far this year: RCMP


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPScams

Previous story
Canada confirms protections for some marine areas but shipping pollution isn’t included
Next story
B.C. embraces a remote work future

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Ruth Krulitsky (left) and Shelby Sanford perform a Brooks & Dunn song during Intuit Studio’s Lip Sync Battle and Variety Show at The Capitol Theatre in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper
VIDEO: At Nelson lip sync competition, the best performers fake it until they make it

A view of the exterior of the emergency department at the Arrow Lakes Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Concerns raised after local man dies on Nakusp’s hospital doorstep

Interior Health has doubled its taxation request for the West Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary areas in order to help it construct the Nelson Health Campus, which opens in 2024. Illustration: Interior Health
Interior Health doubles West Kootenay-Boundary tax request; hike driven by new Nelson facility