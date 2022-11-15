B.C. paramedic, formerly of Trail, recognized for 30 years of exemplary service

Bruce Moffat, born and raised in Trail and now living in the Lower Mainland, has been recognized for 30 years of outstanding dedication and service in B.C.’s emergency services.

Moffat was recently recognized for his distinguished career when he was awarded an Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal.

Created in July 1994, the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal recognizes professionals providing pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.

Close up of Bruce Moffat’s service medal. Photo: Submitted

Moffat has long been a role model to his crew and for the last many years, a role model to paramedics across B.C.

It all started in 1983, the year he began his career away from Trail, working as a critical care paramedic and volunteer preceptor (on-the-job mentor).

In 2005, when a critical care transport team was set up in his hometown of Trail, Moffat moved back to the city to become a pioneering member of this integrated team. With a unique understanding of the needs of critical care transport ambulances, Moffat was also a member of the critical care ambulance design committee.

After the job in Trail ended, he moved back to the coast where he became a critical care flight paramedic for B.C. Emergency Health Services.

As a lifelong hockey player, throughout the years, Moffat regularly participated in the BC Ambulance Services Paramedic hockey tournament — building camaraderie across the province.

In the winter of 2018, Moffat was finishing a hockey game in the Pitt Meadows Arena, when an opposing player collapsed in the change room in full cardiac arrest.

During this emergency, Moffat took charge by performing CPR, calling for an AED (automated external defibrillator), which was located outside the dressing room, and coached others to assist with resuscitation.

His quick thinking saved the man’s life, a 49-year old father.

Afterwards, Moffat became a champion advocate for bystander CPR.

(Bystander CPR is emergency CPR administered by someone that close to the situation physically but not a part of an official response team dispatched from emergency services).

He worked with his local men’s hockey league and BC Emergency Health Services to provide CPR training to players within the league.

He now regularly advocates for men’s health, so far raising over $21,000 collectively to fund men’s health initiatives.

Moffat retired in 2018, but not for long.

He has returned to the job as a critical care paramedic at Station 280 in Vancouver.

Read more: Quick action by Trail native saves a father’s life

Read more: Big boost for Kootenay Boundary ICU/HART Project



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCity of TrailHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital