Construction workers are seen on top of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion project in Delta, B.C., Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction workers are seen on top of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion project in Delta, B.C., Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. natural gas users to pay less this fall, Fortis announces

Switch will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers

British Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.

FortisBC says in a statement that it has been given approval by the B.C. Utilities Commission to drop its gas rates for customers by more than 90 cents a gigajoule starting Oct. 1.

The utility says it will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers, depending on a customer’s consumption.

Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply at Fortis, says the decrease will provide customers with some financial relief as they head into the colder fall and winter months.

He says Fortis understands energy costs are an important part of household budgets and they work hard to deliver gas at the lowest reasonable cost.

Fortis buys natural gas at market prices and factors such as supply and demand affect the price of natural gas, and the statement says those costs flow through to customers.

READ ALSO: Council vote means natural gas won’t be used to heat new homes in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

FortisBC

Love The Arrow Lake News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Price of gas drives Canadian inflation up to 4% in August
Next story
Teen victim had blunt-force injuries, court told in Ali B.C. murder trial

Just Posted

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Nelson and Castlegar performers will showcase their Latin American cultures on Sept. 23 at the Capitol Theatre. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate local Latin American culture at Nelson event

Sunday dinner at the Iachetta house must have been extra tasty after Alexx Iachetta hauled in a six-pound rainbow trout from the Columbia River in Trail. The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a species of trout native to cold-water tributaries in North America and the Pacific Ocean in Asia. Photo: Submitted
Teenager tussles with huge trout from Trail rivershore

RCMP say the body of a Castlegar man has been found near a truck that went down a steep embankment. File photo
Castlegar man dead after truck goes into embankment