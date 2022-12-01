THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’
Next story
UPDATED: Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Just Posted

Dr. Marian Berry, back in Nelson after attending a week at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27

Adult zebra and quagga mussels are approximately 3 cm in length. Photo courtesy of Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
West Kootenay waterbodies remain free of invasive mussels

Black Press Media file image
Heavy snowfall alert for Kootenay Lake

An emergency exercise took place at the West Kootenay Regional Airport on Nov. 23. Photo: Betsy Kline
Mock bombing exercise prompts fast response at Castlegar airport