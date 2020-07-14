Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75. (RCMP handout)

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

A Coquitlam man is facing six allegations of historical sexual abuse involving three teenage boys and one young man, and Mounties believe their could be more victims and people with information that could further their case.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault following an investigation which began in December 2019, Coquitlam RCMP announced in a news release Tuesday (July 14).

Investigators allege that Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church, where he went by the name ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi.’

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam. Gaglardi has been associated to multiple churches in the region, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

“It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “In order to further this investigation, and protect any future victims, it’s important that we speak to others who may have been keeping this difficult secret.”

Gaglardi has been arrested and released with conditions including that he not be alone with anyone under 18 unless he is in public and is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person’s parents are aware of these charges.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call Coquitlam RCMP’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-945-1550.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDCK to implement new emergency alert notification system
Next story
Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Just Posted

Nelson Innovation Centre opens in Railtown

Centre will provide networking, training and workspace for all things tech

New seniors care facility in Nelson to be built at Mount St. Francis site

Mount St. Francis hasn’t been in use since 2005

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Business steady at Nakusp Hot Springs

People have been visiting facility from all over Western Canada since it reopened on June 29

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Most Read