RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country faces second degree murder charge

A Lake Country man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that occurred in Banff, Alta. on Saturday (Sept. 3).

John Proule, 20, is accused of second degree murder in relation to the deadly altercation, which transpired outside a drinking establishment along the town’s main drag.

Police were called to Banff Avenue just after midnight for the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. A second man was found without injuries.

Proule and another man were taken into custody.

The second suspect has been released without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

