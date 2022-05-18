B.C. Liquor, Cannabis stores raise over $1M for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Nine year old Zoriana greets her sister, Sofiia, as her and their mother, Natalia, arrive from Ukraine in St. John’s, Monday, May 9, 2022. Newfoundland and Labrador received its first plane load of refugees from Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Locke

Over $1 million has been raised through B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Stores to support Ukraine.

From Feb. 28 to April 24, efforts across both stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch raised $1,081,272 in donations for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The top B.C. Liquor Stores were in Langely which raised $35,116, Penticton Plaza which raised $29,397 and Peninsula Village which raised $29,347. The top B.C. Cannabis Stores were Kamloops Columbia Place which raised $7,107, Cranbrook which raised $5,783 and Port Coquitlam which raised $5,474.

In a news release, the Liquor Distribution Branch said all donations will go toward providing emergency-preparedness support, relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities in Ukraine and surrounding countries to support displaced people.

“The incredible response to this campaign shows just how deeply British Columbians have been touched by the devastating events unfolding in Ukraine,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch. “Our customers continue to show incredible generosity when it comes to supporting those most in need, whether it be for people here at home or abroad, and I am so grateful to them, and to our employees, for their commitment to supporting these important causes.”

British Columbians can still donate directly to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at 1-800-418-1111 or online at redcross.ca.

