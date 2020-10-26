(Pxfuel)

(Pxfuel)

B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order Monday (Oct. 26) to heavily limit gatherings in private homes.

Following a record-breaking weekend of new COVID-19 cases, Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of “safe six” only. For larger families, a safe gathering at home may include just their household, depending on the number of people in it.

“We have seen enough transmission to take action on these issues,” she said.

The new order comes after B.C. had a record of cases over the weekend. The province reported 817 new cases, with 317 Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday, as well as three deaths.

The focus of the order is in Fraser Health, because a “large proportion” of troubling gatherings has been in that region. However, Henry said that similar gatherings have taken place all across B.C., and thus the order will apply to the entire province.

“When you come together, you bring your risks with you. And when others leave, they take their risks with them,” Henry said.

“That means no Halloween parties.”

The new order is enforceable by peace officers, Henry said, but noted she believed that most people are not breaking the rules on purpose. However, she did note that if a party is clearly breaking the rules, that is an occasion to call in the violation.

While the new household plus safe six rules is for private homes, people hosting gatherings in public areas should also remain cautious, Henry said. The limit remains at 50 people, but safety measures including masks, distancing and ventilation are more important than ever.

READ MORE: B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader
Next story
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Just Posted

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Enrolment at SD 10 schools skyrocket

Enrolment numbers have increased by 10 percent between Sept. 2019 and Sept. 2020

Katrine Conroy has won for the fifth time in the Kootenay West riding. Photo: Submitted
Katrine Conroy ready to tackle challenges after election

Conroy won the Kootenay West riding for the fifth time

A view of the Burton Flats area. Photo: Submitted
Work progresses on man-made wetland near Burton

The project is already seeing modest results

Katrine Conroy
Katrine Conroy declared winner in Kootenay West

Preliminary results put NDP candidate firmly in the lead.

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
Police situation leads to ‘hold and secure’ at North Okanagan school

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

The outbreak is the first within B.C.’s school system since classes resumed back in September

Most Read