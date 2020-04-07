BBC/Screen grab Queen Elizabeth II offers support to a country locked down in the coronavirus pandemic via a video address, promising the nation that it would rise to the challenge and overcome the outbreak.

Provincial, world leaders thank frontline workers on World Health Day

‘On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do’

Across the globe, people are giving thanks to frontline workers on World Health Day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — including several prominent leaders.

The B.C. Liberal party leader and health critic offered some words of encouragement and thanks to those on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7, World Health Day.

The joint statement released by leader Andrew Wilkinson and health critic Norm Letnick reads the following:

“Today on World Health Day, we honour and celebrate our healthcare workers across British Columbia and around the world. This year, the World Health Organization has dedicated World Health Day to nurses and midwives to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.

“In the midst of our fight against COVID-19, we are reminded more than ever of the crucial work our healthcare and front line workers do every day to keep our communities safe and healthy – from our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and hospital support staff to every British Columbian risking their own health and well-being to help continue our essential services.

“Today and every day we must honour our friends and family members who are serving as front line workers by practicing proper physical distancing and all doing our part to support our healthcare services.

“On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians need to do their part in protecting frontline workers by staying home.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama said we owe a “profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals.”

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II also paid tribute to health-care workers in a rare public address.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all,” said the monarch.

“My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”

READ MORE: ‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

