B.C. legislature clerk called as witness in Craig James spending scandal trial

The trial of former B.C. Legislature clerk Craig James entered its third day at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver Wednesday (Jan. 26).

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Special prosecutor David Butcher spent much of the morning tabling exhibits of items purchased by James.

Some of the items include two identical sealed packages containing stamps and commemorative coins of the royal wedding of then-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a folder containing two strips of postage stamps of Windsor Castle, two packs of ‘Monarchy’ card games, as well as multiple unused House of Commons notebooks, pocket diaries and weekly planners.

The court previously heard allegations related to a $258,000 retirement allowance and the purchase of a wood splitter and trailer for the B.C. Legislature. On Tuesday, Butcher presented a detailed list of expenses filed by James on trips to England, Oregon and Vancouver for items like cufflinks, luggage, shoes and whisky.

Current B.C. Legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd took the witness stand and faced questions about the role of the legislative clerk within the legislative assembly. Ryan-Lloyd explained that the role of the clerk has changed over the years and is now subject to more oversight after changes were made in 2017.

She was also asked if, when she was hired as a committee clerk for the B.C. legislature in 1999, she remembered any mention of being entitled to a retirement benefit based on the length of her service. Ryan-Lloyd said she was not aware of that specific benefit when she was hired.

Ryan-Lloyd served under James in a variety of roles before James was suspended in 2018 over the allegations of fraud and breach of trust — except in 2010 until Sept. 2011 when James served as chief electoral officer for the province.

Ryan-Lloyd took over as acting clerk in 2018 after James’ departure and was formally appointed to the role of Legislature clerk in March 2020.

James’ defence lawyers have yet to present their arguments to the court.

