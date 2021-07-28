Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the Interior Health region on Wednesday, July 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. health officials to provide update on Interior Health COVID response as cases climb

The update comes as the Interior Health region leads recent provincial COVID-19 case counts

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be providing an update on the COVID-19 response in the Interior Health region.

The update will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and the two will be joined by Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

The surprise news conference comes as the Interior Health region leads recent provincial COVID-19 case counts, causing the rolling seven-day average to climb, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

