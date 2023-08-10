The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. All evacuation orders have now been lifted around the southern British Columbia community that saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep late last month as flames swept north across the border from Washington state.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. All evacuation orders have now been lifted around the southern British Columbia community that saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep late last month as flames swept north across the border from Washington state.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

80% of B.C.’s water basins at severe drought levels

B.C. is warning for a heat wave to begin over the weekend, but officials say it is not expected to be as extreme as the 2021 heat dome.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma provided an update Thursday (Aug. 10) on the latest drought and wildfire situation in the province. She was joined by officials from B.C. Wildfire Service, the River Forecast Centre, Forests and Agriculture ministries.

Ma said the heat wave is to start this weekend with higher than normal temperatures, with the heat beginning over Vancouver Island and the southwest of the province. It will then move over the Interior through the week.

She said the temperatures may trigger heat warnings, and could poses risks to some individuals.

“It is not expected to be as extreme as the event we experienced in June and July of 2021.”

Ma noted that days are shorter and nights are longer in August than in June, which allows for temperatures to drop overnight.

She added B.C. has learned a lot from the 2021 heat dome, but most significant is that heat-related deaths can happen in Canada.

“Two to three years ago, extreme heat wasn’t exactly seen as a hazard that Canadians could be subjected to.”

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston noted that with the increase of temperatures, the fire danger will increase.

The majority of B.C.’s 34 water basins continue to see severe drought levels. At Level 4, adverse impacts are likely, while adverse impacts are almost certain at Level 5.

READ MORE: Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

READ MORE: August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Twenty-eight the water basins remain at levels 4 or 5, which hasn’t changed since Aug. 3.

Ma said the province remains in a serious drought, which may worsen into the fall or even into the next year.

“The situation remains concerning.”

Ma has said August, historically, can be the most challenging month in B.C. for wildfires.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHeat wave

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. daycare OK to remove family for not getting COVID-19 vaccine: ruling

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters corporate sales and events manager Allison McCarthy is looking forward to the Smokiepalooza, the inaugural Smoke Eaters inspired music festival. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smokiepalooza ready to rock Greater Trail park

A woman was killed after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Nelson on Aug. 6. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Elderly woman killed by train in Nelson

Nelson City Council has passed a bylaw banning drug use from city parks. File photo
Nelson council passes drug use ban in city parks

Castlegar Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ahlfeld (R) strategizes with a B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter (L) at the site of the Davidson Brook wildfire. The fire has burned over two hectares within the City of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar wildfire now ‘being held’